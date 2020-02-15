Second arrest made in fatal shooting at Dunn Cook Out

By
DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of an eleventh-grade Clinton High School linebacker near a Dunn Cook Out after a fight reportedly broke out in the fast-food restaurant late Friday night.

According to Dunn officials, the fight and shooting happened at the 1723 W. Cumberland Street location just before 10 p.m.

Jaheim Currie was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed a large crowd gathered inside the Cook Out when a fight broke out. The crowd left the restaurant and shots were fired in the lot.

Saturday morning, Dunn police charged Christopher McNeill, 22, of Dunn, with murder in connection with the shooting.

Christopher McNeill



Saturday night, Dunn police made a second arrest, charging a 17-year-old with murder. Due to the age of the suspect, police will not release their identity.


Currie played football at Clinton City High School, according to the school district. His teammates saying the eleventh-grade linebacker transferred to Clinton High School in the summer. When the group met on the football field they became inseparable.

"He made me laugh, so I mean, he was like the life of it all," said Johny Woo, a close friend of Currie. "When Blake and me would get down on the football field, I could watch him from the stands go over there and hug Blake and pump Blake back up."


Clinton High School Dark Horse Football issued this statement on Currie's passing:


The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are requesting anyone who has information, videos and/or other materials related to the investigation to contact them at (910) 892-2399, (910) 230-3556 or (910) 893-9111.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dunnharnett countysampson countyfightshootingharnett county newsstudent dieshigh school footballsampson county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News