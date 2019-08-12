Church deacon killed hours after Sunday worship in his Johnston County home

A church deacon in Johnston County was shot and killed inside his home hours after Sunday worship.

Alvin Demetrus Harris, 50, is in jail without bond accused in the murder, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office.

Harris is accused of killing Vondell Bethune, 66. The pair were roommates in a house on Buffalo Road in Selma.

Bethune was a deacon at White Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church in northern Johnston County.

Bethune's family said the shooting happened after Bethune asked Harris to move out and the two began arguing.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office has not commented on a possible motive or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
