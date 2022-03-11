Circus train owned by Ringling Bros., Barnum and Bailey catches fire

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A decommissioned train car previously owned by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus caught fire near Spring Hope on Thursday morning.The nine train cars were sitting near South Old Franklin Road. They are now owned by N.C. Department of Transportation and were inaccessible based on their location in the woods.A train locomotive had to pull the burning train cars to a nearby railroad crossing so firefighters could work to put the fire out.The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.