Circus train owned by Ringling Bros., Barnum and Bailey catches fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Circus train owned by Ringling Bros., Barnum and Bailey catches fire

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A decommissioned train car previously owned by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus caught fire near Spring Hope on Thursday morning.

The nine train cars were sitting near South Old Franklin Road. They are now owned by N.C. Department of Transportation and were inaccessible based on their location in the woods.

A train locomotive had to pull the burning train cars to a nearby railroad crossing so firefighters could work to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring hopefiretrains
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lee County woman shot in head, fighting for life in hospital
Body cameras arrive at Durham Co. Sheriff's Office
Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls Ukraine president 'thug'
Record-high inflation affects several industries
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail
US veteran will soon receive newly built home in Durham
Population growth blamed for school bus route problems
Show More
Man o' war jellyfish arrive at NC coast earlier than usual
3 killed in wrong way crash on I-40 in Johnston County
No. 7 Duke surges late to hold off Syracuse 88-79 in ACC
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Peloton testing new rental model
More TOP STORIES News