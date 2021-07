TOKYO (WTVD) -- A Cary native has advanced to the next round of the 100-meter butterfly in the Tokyo Summer Games.The 17-year-old made her senior team Summer Games debut Saturday morning in the third heat of the women's 100-meter butterfly.Curzan finished third in the heat with a time of 57.49 seconds The News & Observer reported Cardinal Gibbons High School will be hosting a watch party on their football field from 8 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday to watch Curzan compete in the semifinals.