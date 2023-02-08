'American Idol' alums Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken's Twenty Tour kicks off in Cary

It has been 20 years since Raleigh native Clay Aiken placed second to Ruben Studdard on American Idol.

Now the two are hitting the road together for their 'Twenty' tour.

The 2023 tour is kicking off at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary on April 29 at 7:00 p.m.

The concert will also serve as a fundraiser for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The show is part of the 2nd Annual Concert 4 Cancer series that also features local artists Jeanne Jolly and Rebekah Todd.

"Since moving back to my hometown Raleigh from LA, I've wanted to engage with this community to do something positive," said Cardinal Talent Group's Zack Johnson. "I went to high school with Clay Aiken, and it's been a joy to watch his career grow. To have Clay and Ruben as part of our Concerts 4 Cancer series is perfect and showcases the talent of our community."

TICKETS INFORMATION: Tickets range from $35.50 to $149.50

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is a premier non-profit organization dedicated to supporting innovative ways of fighting all cancers affecting women and providing support through giving strength, courage, and hope. The Fund was created by and in-honor of Hall of Fame NC State University Basketball Coach Kay Yow. In the 13 years since its inception, the Fund has served as a catalyst, uniting communities in the fight against cancer.

"We are thrilled to kick off the 2023 concert season with Twenty | The Tour with Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard," said Koka Booth General Manager Jamie Curtis. "There is no better way to start a season than a tour of this magnitude that features local flair and gives back to an organization that is so important to this community in the Kay Yow Cancer Fund."

On Monday, the two appeared on Tamron Hall to talk about their 20-year friendship, the tour and yes, they performed.

'American Idol' airs on ABC11 on Sundays and the 2023 season premiers on February 19.