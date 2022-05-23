1 person injured in shooting in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot and taken to the hospital Sunday in Clayton.According to Clayton Police Chief Greg Tart, at around 4:30PM a man got into an altercation with an employee at the Vape and Tobacco World on Highway 70 Business West.During the altercation, the man pulled out a handgun and shot the employee before leaving the store. The employee was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.The suspect was last seen driving a dark Toyota Camry headed east on Highway 70.If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611.