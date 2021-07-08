Biker club fight leaves 5 men injured at Clayton bar, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five men were sent to the hospital Wednesday night following a bar fight turned shooting between rival biker clubs in Clayton, authorities said.Clayton officers were called to the Cleveland Draft House at 9:45 p.m.On arrival, an officer found " a number of subjects" suffering from injuries in the parking lot of the bar.Authorities learned the injuries were a result of a fight between the Pagans Motorcycle Club and the Red Devils Motorcycle Club that began at the patio of the bar and spilled into the parking lot.A 26-year-old Red Devil club member was shot in the upper thigh area and was taken to the hospital for treatment.Four other Pagan club members between the ages of 44 and 50 were found "severely beaten" in the head and face -- they were also taken to the hospital for treatment.Investigators seized a motorcycle and a pickup along with "numerous" firearms and blunt force instruments believed to have been used in the fight.No arrests have been made in the fight.Anyone with information on the fight is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department at (919) 553-4611.