Operation Buy Black: Fayetteville business owner aims to honor black business on Juneteenth

In Fayetteville, a veteran and small business owner are working to bring awareness to and support for black-owned businesses.
"We are not the ones reaping the benefits and I think its time. When it comes to hair, makeup and skin," said Alisha Danielle.
The small business owner came up with Operation Buy Black, which is an effort aimed at black buying and spending power. All this comes on the heels of nationwide cries for justice and equality.
According to Danielle, this Juneteenth several food trucks and more than 60 vendors will consume the sidewalk in front of Cliffdale Plaza. The vendors will sell everything from real estate, insurance, clothing and jewelry. The doors to businesses already in the plaza will open to allow new customers to stroll in.
"I hope people come and they will take a look inside my business and they will feel it's a safe environment for their children to attend," said Little Scholars After School Care and Tutoring owner Jomeka Troy.
A few doors down at Cheryl's Pet Spa, the owner is hoping to get word out after moving to this new location. She's more thankful to be apart of a celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
"Juneteenth is more black history, but it needs to be everyone's history," said Cheryl Fitch.
Operation Buy Black is set for Friday afternoon at 3 in the Cliffdale Plaza.