In Durham, it's 'Coach K Day' -- and everybody's celebrating

Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal proclaimed Dec. 19 as "Coach K Day," giving Mike Krzyzewski the key to the city.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is officially Coach K Day in Durham.

The Duke basketball coaching legend was honored in a special presentation from the city council Monday night.

"Witness my hand and the corporate seal ... congratulations Coach K," O'Neal said to applause.

The council said that along with establishing Duke as one of college basketball's most dynamic programs, Krzyzewski was a public servant, serving on multiple nonprofit boards and creating the Emily K Center, which helps underrepresented students become agents of change.

Krzyzewski, who retired last season after 42 years at Duke, accepted the honor with some Bull City love.

"We not only love Durham, we believe in Durham. We believe in Durham, North Carolina," Krzyzewski said. "And it's obvious with the growth that is happening right now, we're not the only ones. I encourage our leadership to really keep continuing to take the steps necessary to fulfill the needs that this growth requires."

The council also passed a resolution to rename a section of Highway 751, which runs through Duke's campus as Coach K Highway.