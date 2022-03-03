Duke Basketball's Coach K holds press conference ahead of final game at Cameron Indoor

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the most successful coaches in the history of college basketball only has one more game to play in his home arena.Coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils is preparing to coach his final game in Cameron Indoor Stadium. That game will, of course, be against Duke's long-time rival the North Carolina Tar Heels.Coach K is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:15 p.m. to talk about the game and what it means to him. You can watch that press conference live in the above media player.The Blue Devils are ranked fourth in the country and have already clinched the regular season ACC title--their first since 2009.Meanwhile the Tar Heels, in their first season since losing a Hall of Fame coach of their own, find themselves sitting tied for second place in the ACC but treacherously on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.A win against Duke in Cameron Indoor would almost guarantee the Tar Heels an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, but UNC has struggled all year in games where their opponent is considered the favorite to win.