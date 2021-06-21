Hot air balloon crashes near Denver, 3 injured: Authorities

By Samara Lynn
EMBED <>More Videos

Hot air balloon crashes near Denver; 3 injured: Authorities

DENVER, Colorado -- Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a hot air balloon crashed near Swim Beach at the Chatfield Reservoir, which is south of Denver, on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash was on land and some passengers were transported, authorities reported.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's posted an update on Twitter Sunday:

"3 passengers were transported with non-life threatening injuries. 3 others are okay. Believe a strong gust of wind caused the balloon to crash. Scene is cleared and Chatfield State Park has remained fully open and operational for Father's Day."



ABC News' Matthew Fuhrman contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hot air balloon crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Claudette strengthens back into tropical storm as it races over NC
3 firefighters hurt while battling Chatham County fire
Amazon Prime Day sees Walmart, Target offering their own deals
LATEST: 51% of NC adults vaccinated before Biden visits NC
Huge fire displaces more than 70 people in Kill Devil Hills
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages
President Biden to encourage COVID vaccines in Raleigh this week
Show More
Triangle dads celebrate Father's Day despite rainy weather
Avent wishes late dad was here to see NC State's CWS run
Body of 7-year-old recovered in tubing accident that left 4 dead
Baby drowns in bathtub in Lenoir County home
Man, teen killed in Durham double shooting, police say
More TOP STORIES News