5 people arrested during rally on UNC campus near Silent Sam monument

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Protesters are gathering around 'Silent Sam' monument on UNC campus following Monday's toppling of the statue.
UNC said as of 12:30 p.m., 5 arrests have been made.
Three people were arrested for assault. One person was arrested for destruction of property and another for resisting an officer.
As a "precaution," the town of Chapel Hill said there will be no parking allowed Saturday along the 100 and 200 blocks of East Franklin Street and the 100 block of Henderson Street through the duration of the event.
Police said no permits were issued for Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Any cars parked there, after 7 a.m. Saturday will be towed.
A barricade has been placed around 'Silent Sam' and some Confederate flags can be seen.
Around 11 a.m., protesters could be heard chanting, "Hey hey ho ho, white supremacy has got to go."
