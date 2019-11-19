ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 17, 2019

abc11 together perspectives

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The November 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives featured segments on the ABC11 Leith Cars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh, and the ABC11 Together Food Drive.

ABC11 Leith Cars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh

The holiday season will get kicked off in downtown Raleigh on Saturday, November 23 when the 75th ABC11 Leith Cars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh. The parade starts at 9:30 am at Hillsborough Street and St. Mary's Street. It proceeds down Hillsborough Street to the State Capitol, turns right onto Salisbury St., then left on Morgan St. and right on Fayetteville St. After the parade passes the Raleigh Eyewitness News Center on Fayetteville St. it turns right onto Davie St., and then left onto Salisbury and disbands at Lenoir St.

Click here for a map of the Christmas Parade route

If you can't make it to downtown Raleigh to see the parade in person, you can watch it on ABC11 and abc11.com. Coverage starts at 9 am with the Raleigh Diamond Fine Jewelry 75th Christmas Parade Celebration. Then at 9:30 am live coverage of the ABC11 Leith Cars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.

Click here for more information


ABC11 Together Food Drive

On November 23, ABC11 will launch the 33rd Annual ABC11 Together Food Drive. The goal this year is to raise 1.3 million meals for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeastern North Carolina.

The ABC11 Together Food Drive will wrap-up on December 11 with our annual drive through day at three locations.

Raleigh
Food Lion
1121 Falls River Ave.

Durham
Food Lion

4711 Hope Valley Rd.

Fayetteville
Food Lion
Westwood Shopping Center (off Morganton Rd.)

Click here for more information
