Amy Klobuchar speaks at Raleigh Town Hall

LIST: Presidential candidate rallies in North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday
Earlier in the day, the presidential hopeful stopped at the Fairview Raleigh venue. She will also speak at a town hall event at the Cypress Manor in Raleigh on Thursday night.
During her initial rally, she made jabs at President Trump saying, "You are not going to out divide the divider-in-chief."
Full video: Amy Klobuchar speaks during campaign rally in Raleigh
The Minnesota senator's town hall is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.
In about an hour @amyklobuchar will be speaking at this town hall. We heard from her today as well at an event in @RaleighGov #abc11 pic.twitter.com/q5K2iCtgX5— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) February 27, 2020