Community & Events

Amy Klobuchar speaks at Raleigh Town Hall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Voters are less than a week away from hitting the polls on Super Tuesday and plenty of presidential candidates are making their stop here in the Tar Heel state including Senator Amy Klobuchar.

LIST: Presidential candidate rallies in North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the presidential hopeful stopped at the Fairview Raleigh venue. She will also speak at a town hall event at the Cypress Manor in Raleigh on Thursday night.

During her initial rally, she made jabs at President Trump saying, "You are not going to out divide the divider-in-chief."

Full video: Amy Klobuchar speaks during campaign rally in Raleigh

EMBED More News Videos

Full video: Amy Klobuchar speaks during campaign rally in Raleigh.



The Minnesota senator's town hall is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighvote 2020amy klobucharcampaignrallyraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local adviser provides financial tips amid coronavirus concerns
Police investigating fight at Lumberton Walmart
Apex Ry-Con service dog supplier turns himself in
Fayetteville couple to tie the knot on ABC SSK Show
Hillsborough dog kills rabid skunk, dog's owners potentially exposed
Why a face mask isn't your best defense against coronavirus
Raleigh mom explains how she overcame postpartum depression
Show More
Man accused of sexually assaulting NC State student in dorm
How to spot scams during the 2020 Census
Raleigh wedding planner reveals wedding trends for 2020
WCPSS follows guidelines from CDC, health department for coronavirus
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News