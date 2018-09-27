DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Thursday marked the second day of the Black Wall Street homecoming conference.
The annual networking conference includes panel discussions, community building and parties.
Black Wall Street celebrated innovation and entrepreneurship within diverse, multicultural communities.
The event was created in honor of when the Parrish Street area of Durham was known as the Black Wall Street during the early 1900s, because of all the black-owned businesses in the area.
The three-day event wraps up Friday.