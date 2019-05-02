Community & Events

City of Raleigh cuts ribbon on bikeshare program Citrix Cycles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since the soft launch in March of a bike share program Citrix Cycle, Raleigh officials say the program has provided more than 2,214 rides and 4,413 miles of usage from 801 active users.

The soft launch had an initial distribution of 100 bikes and 13 docking stations.

On Thursday, the city officially cut the ribbon on Citrix Cycle in front of Raleigh's Union Station with 18 docking stations now open.

Once the full program is complete, there will be 30 stations around Raleigh with 300 bikes for users to rent and return to a docking station.

"This really adds an option for people to get out of their car in a fun exciting new way to experience our growing city from a new perspective," explained Fontaine Burruss, Bike Share Coordinator for the City of Raleigh.

Users can access the bikes through an app, and pay through the website or pay at a kiosk.

A 45-minute ride costs $2, and a 24-hour day pass costs $6. Monthly rates are $20 and an annual pass is $85.

Monthly and yearly rates are available and a key fob is issued for long term riders.

There are student rates as well as low-income rates. The program is for riders 18 years and older which means helmets are not required, according to the helmet law in N.C.

Two-thirds of the bikes are pedal assist bicycles, which means the bikes have a small motor to make riding easier.

The City of Raleigh has declared May 3, 2019, Bikeshare Day and Citrix Cycle bikes can be accessed for free that day using the code 'BIKESHAREDAY.'
