COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh community honors Muslim-American students killed 3 years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Saturday the community came together for a day of mourning and tribute for three Muslim-American college students shot and killed-exactly three years ago. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Saturday the community came together for a day of mourning and tribute for three Muslim-American college students shot and killed-exactly three years ago.

Deah Barakat was a second-year dental student at UNC-Chapel Hill. His wife Yusor and her sister Razan, both attended NC State before their murder.

The women's father, Muhammad Abu-Salha accused the alleged killer, Craig Hicks, for carrying out an act of hate.

"It's sad sometimes that it takes a tragedy to wake people up to the facts," said Abu-Salha. "Terrorism is not Islam. And Terrorism has no faith. Terrorism can mask behind any face."

Chapel Hill investigators said Hicks shot and killed his neighbors because of a fight over parking.

Since then, through the Lighthouse Project, located in historic downtown Raleigh, the community has learned about Deah, Yusor and Razan's philanthropy. From helping the homeless to supporting scholarship and Syrian refugees.

It's a legacy the victim's family say they work tirelessly to keep fresh on people's minds.

"They symbolized to all America and our community..unknowingly and knowingly, spontaneously and naturally how a Muslim/American should live," said Abu-Salha.

A life now captured forever on congressional record.

This week, Congressman David Price made a declaration on Capitol Hill to honor their lives-as reminder the fight persists to combat racial and ethnic prejudice in America.

"America has no place for anti-Muslim bigotry," Said Price. "Let alone violence or murder. It is simply un-American in the most profound possible way."

The murder suspect Craig Hicks is still awaiting trial for first-degree murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnorth carolina newsraleigh newsRaleighChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News