Former UNC star Draughn holds coat drive for kids in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --Retired NFL player Shaun Draughn teamed up with a local company for a coat-drive distribution and family fun day.
It happened at the Tarboro Brewing Company at 526 N. Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Draughn, who is from Tarboro, is a former UNC-Chapel Hill football standout and played with several NFL teams. He has since started the Draughn Family Foundation.
The coat drive helped make sure children ages 4-18 who need coats this winter receive one.
It's just a tangible, material thing that people can see, touch and feel," Draughn said of the importance of the coat drive. "And again, every time they put on a coat they'll think about someone who was generous enough to give them a coat and give them something to have during this winter season."
The Community Enrichment Organization of Tarboro partnered with the Draughn Family Foundation for the event.
After starring for the Tar Heels, Draughn, a running back, for the Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.
Learn more about the Draughn Family Foundation and how to help here.