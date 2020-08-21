Garner woman Nellie Hayes Cooke turning 107, credits faith for her longevity

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A celebration is well-deserved for Nellie Hayes Cooke, who turns 107 years old on Friday.Cooke was born on Aug. 21, 1913, and was alive for the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. She was happily married to the late Nathaniel Cooke for 58 years until Nathaniel's passing in 1997.Cooke lived in Garner until she was 99. Her secret to living a long life? A strong faith. Her favorite saying is "God is good all the time and all the time, God is good!"Happy birthday, Nellie!