Heroes and princesses meet children at UNC Children's Hospital

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kids at the UNC Children's Hospital were treated to an afternoon of fun thanks to a group of students.

Two nonprofit organizations, Carolina for the Kids and Moment of Magic foundation teamed up to bring superheroes and princesses to the hospital raising the spirits of kids fighting severe illnesses.

Children also got the chance to watch movies and hang out in a photo booth.
