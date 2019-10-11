In sickness and in health: Hope Mills woman hopes to renew vows before stage four cancer takes over

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- In sickness and in health, a couple married for nearly 20 years plans to renew their wedding vows after the wife was diagnosed with stage four cancer.Keyla Reece is an excited bride to be.Reece and her husband, Scott have been married for nearly 20 years and have three sons together. The couple plans to celebrate their anniversary renew their vows, her only obstacle is a grim diagnosis.Two years ago, Keyla received news that she had stage four breast cancer. Even though her future is uncertain, she's focused on planning the wedding she's never had."The date is going to be February 8, 2020. I'll get to be in a beautiful white dress with my children, family and friends there," said Reece. "This past Monday I was told my cancer was no longer stable."The cancer treatments have become unbearable after countless chemo treatments which is all the more reason to get the wedding on the road and marry the man of her dreams again."I'm going to do whatever I've got to do to put her in that dress and give her what she wanted," said her husband Scott Reece.The doctor Keyla works for agreed to rent the venue for the couple's big day. She's in need of a cake, dress, photographer and suit for Scott. The couple hopes to marry before the cancer takes over."I have to be here for my sons. I have to be here for my older boys and Scott. There's no way I can accept that," said Keyla.