Carolina Hurricanes spread cheer with sick patients, help students shop for Christmas

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hurricanes spread out around the Triangle on one of many community days the team does throughout the year.

Some players got the chance to help students from the Durham Nativity School spend $500 in gifts for their families. The players each pitched in $250 and the Canes matched with another $250 per student.



Another set of players visited various local hospitals including REX Cancer Center to spread the holiday cheer.

The impact is immediate. Sue Chapin who's being treated for stage 3 lung cancer had a smile on her face talking to some of the teams stars including Sebastian Aho.



Defenseman Joel Edmundson shopped with 5th grader Joshua Young.

"Just to see the excitement in his eyes. He's excited to get these presents for his younger sisters, his mom and dad. We love doing stuff like this. Makes you think of the bigger picture."

Each of the five middle school boys made a list for themselves and family members and then circled Target to collect the items. Target kicked in with a 10% discount.

