RALEIGH NEWS

M.A.I.N. Events in Raleigh: Check out the lineup

EMBED </>More Videos

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A big announcement was made Friday about the upcoming MAIN Events.

That takes place in September, when a variety of festivals and conferences will be taking place throughout Raleigh.

View the lineup here.

The rain forced Friday's events to take place inside, but it's certainly not dampening the spirit of event organizers.

Nineteen different organizations taking part in the monthlong lineup, featuring a variety of cultures, backgrounds, and interests.

Ranging from the African American Cultural Festival to kick off the month to Piratefest to the World of Bluegrass Business Conference, there's something for everybody to enjoy.

Friday, some of those groups gave a preview of those performances.

"It really speaks well of the City of Raleigh that we can all get together around the arts, around culture, and around food of course, and have a good time," said Chanda Branch, Chair of the Raleigh Arts Commission.

Four of the events are brand new, with Branch hoping that number keeps growing moving forward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsraleigh newscultureartcommunityeventsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
DA looking at older cases to determine whether trooper should face more charges
Man busts through front door of Raleigh McDonald's during robbery
Current Triangle traffic
Tickets now on sale for 2018 North Carolina State Fair
More raleigh news
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Tickets now on sale for 2018 North Carolina State Fair
Raleigh youth choir performs free preview concert ahead of European tour
Raleigh firefighters paddle 193 miles for a cause
Exhibition celebrates the artistic legacy of Durham
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Innocent driver killed in Durham crash identified as 24-year-old woman
First Alert Mode: Check the Radar here
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Man charged after walking into Raleigh church wearing nothing but T-shirt
Fayetteville police investigating after body found on side of road
No 'definitive' motive in Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people
North Hills to host first-ever restaurant week
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
Show More
12-year-old girl who prompted Virginia AMBER Alert found safe
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Jury says pork giant should pay $473.5M to neighbors of three NC hog farms
Section of Wake Forest Road still closed after water main break
Wake County deputies investigating after 2 people hit with shotgun pellets
More News