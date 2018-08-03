M.A.I.N. Events in Raleigh: Check out the lineup

A big announcement was made Friday about the upcoming MAIN Events.That takes place in September, when a variety of festivals and conferences will be taking place throughout Raleigh.The rain forced Friday's events to take place inside, but it's certainly not dampening the spirit of event organizers.Nineteen different organizations taking part in the monthlong lineup, featuring a variety of cultures, backgrounds, and interests.Ranging from the African American Cultural Festival to kick off the month to Piratefest to the World of Bluegrass Business Conference, there's something for everybody to enjoy.Friday, some of those groups gave a preview of those performances."It really speaks well of the City of Raleigh that we can all get together around the arts, around culture, and around food of course, and have a good time," said Chanda Branch, Chair of the Raleigh Arts Commission.Four of the events are brand new, with Branch hoping that number keeps growing moving forward.