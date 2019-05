From Memorial Day celebrations to dessert food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville

, FridayHead toinfor a night filled with photographers, musicians, painters, tattoo artists, and other local artists who will showcase their talents in the streets of Downtown Fayetteville., Friday-SundayHead to thefor a Japanese animation and culture convention with concerts, panels, merchandise, artwork and more!The annual Field of Honor is a living display that honors the veteran. Hundreds of American flags will fly on the Parade Grounds of ASOM in Downtown Fayetteville. The field will remain open to the public until June 22., SaturdayTake a 1.5 mile walk around thewith your pup to help raise funds for homeless animals in Durham. The funds go to Animal Protection Society of Durham - who cares for 5,000 animals annually. Register here, SaturdayThe second-annual vegan festival will take place inthis weekend. Enjoy food trucks, food samples and speakers that focus on plant-based living., Saturday and SundayHorror fans, unite!at thewill host a festival featuring celebrity guests, exclusive panels, cosplay contest, film screenings and collectibles., SaturdayThe 31st Annual Bird Fair at theat thewill display birds, supplies and vendors.This free, family-friendly celebration of ACC Baseball atwill have live music, games, and student-athlete autographs., SundayHonor fallen military members on the eve of Memorial Day with a sunset kayaking paddle down. After the paddle, there will be a floating candle release. Each ticket includes a kayak, paddle, life jacket, transportation and candle dedicated to a loved one. This event is also pet-friendly and you can bring your own kayak for a reduced ticket price. Register here , Friday-SundayHead toto see Tony winner Betty Buckley star in this Broadway classic., SundayHave the sweetest memorial day ever at Raleigh's all dessert food truck rodeo! The event takes place atand will feature more than 20 vendors with ice cream, cheesecake, donuts, cupcakes, cookies and much more!, SundayThis weekly jazz jam brunch is free! Enjoy a seat on the lawn ofinwith food trucks or a cold brew from Hi-Wire. The event is free., SundayJoin theat thefor an observance in honor of Memorial Day.