From Memorial Day celebrations to dessert food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville

Fayetteville Art Attack, Friday
Head to Hay Street in Fayetteville for a night filled with photographers, musicians, painters, tattoo artists, and other local artists who will showcase their talents in the streets of Downtown Fayetteville.
Animazament, Friday-Sunday
Head to the Raleigh Convention Center for a Japanese animation and culture convention with concerts, panels, merchandise, artwork and more!
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor is a living display that honors the veteran. Hundreds of American flags will fly on the Parade Grounds of ASOM in Downtown Fayetteville. The field will remain open to the public until June 22.
Walk for the Animals, Saturday
Take a 1.5 mile walk around the Duke University East Campus with your pup to help raise funds for homeless animals in Durham. The funds go to Animal Protection Society of Durham - who cares for 5,000 animals annually. Register here
Fayetteville Vegan Festival, Saturday
The second-annual vegan festival will take place in Downtown Fayetteville this weekend. Enjoy food trucks, food samples and speakers that focus on plant-based living.
Carolina Fear Fest, Saturday and Sunday
Horror fans, unite! The Jim Graham Building at the NC State Fairgrounds will host a festival featuring celebrity guests, exclusive panels, cosplay contest, film screenings and collectibles.
Bird Fair, Saturday
The 31st Annual Bird Fair at the Kerr-Scott Building at the NC State Fairgrounds will display birds, supplies and vendors.
ACC Baseball FanFest, Saturday
This free, family-friendly celebration of ACC Baseball at Durham Bulls Athletic Park will have live music, games, and student-athlete autographs.
Float for the Fallen, Sunday
Honor fallen military members on the eve of Memorial Day with a sunset kayaking paddle down Little River. After the paddle, there will be a floating candle release. Each ticket includes a kayak, paddle, life jacket, transportation and candle dedicated to a loved one. This event is also pet-friendly and you can bring your own kayak for a reduced ticket price. Register here.
Hello, Dolly!, Friday-Sunday
Head to DPAC to see Tony winner Betty Buckley star in this Broadway classic.
NC Sugar Rush, Sunday
Have the sweetest memorial day ever at Raleigh's all dessert food truck rodeo! The event takes place at City Market and will feature more than 20 vendors with ice cream, cheesecake, donuts, cupcakes, cookies and much more!
Brunches Brew, Sunday
This weekly jazz jam brunch is free! Enjoy a seat on the lawn of Golden Belt Campus in Durham with food trucks or a cold brew from Hi-Wire. The event is free.
Memorial Day Observance, Sunday
Join the Raleigh Concert Band at the Raleigh National Cemetery for an observance in honor of Memorial Day.
