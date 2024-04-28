Union members, community leaders host memorial event for NC workers who died on the job

A bell was rung 217 times by organizers for each person who died while working in NC in 2022.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh community is honoring North Carolina workers who lost their lives on the job.

Local workers, union members, and community leaders hosted a memorial event on Sunday at Bicentennial Plaza commemorating workers sickened, hurt, or killed on the job, and calling for stronger safety protections.

The North Carolina Department of Labor also participated in the event and discussed improvements to workplace safety.

