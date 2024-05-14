High-speed chase ends in wild crash involving several cars in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver led state troopers on a chase that reached speeds as high as 150 mph Monday night and ended in Spring Lake with a wild crash involving several other cars.

Debris was strewn across what turned into a huge crime scene.

The engine from the car being chased, which was a stolen Dodge Challenger, landed in a store parking lot nearly 100 yards away.

"There's a battery, like all the way up here, then a motor over here," a woman, who was identified only as Stacy, told ABC11.

The car battery was recovered another intersection away.

Stacy was across the street when the dramatic incident began to unfold.

"The police were going really, really fast. Like. Not like a normal. And there was a good six of them. And they were coming really fast," she said.

The chase began in Harnett County on Highway 87 and continued for about 10 miles into Cumberland County. The suspect eventually crashed into four other cars at North Bragg Boulevard and McKenzie Road.

The driver then fled the scene on foot. Authorities searched for the suspect extensively through the woods next to the crash and brought in a helicopter and K9s to assist with the effort.

Drivers in at least two of the other vehicles were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Stacy, and others who witnessed the scene, said they were still feeling the anxiety and waiting to learn the condition of those involved.

"I think the adrenaline because you really just don't know. And of course, whoever was here, you know, you have bystanders that want to help, but you don't want to get in anyone's way," she said.

Dozens of people lined the streets to see what was happening,

The Highway Patrol was not able to immediately confirm details of the crash nor of the law enforcement activity that followed.

The search for the suspect continued into the night.