Cary schools locked down while Wake County deputies search for 2 who fled traffic stop

The schools were placed in a Code Yellow community lockdown while Wake County deputies searched for the two people who ran from a car.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Wake County schools were briefly on lockdown because of nearby police activity on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:45 p.m. when Wake County deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Pony Club Circle. The driver of a Kia Soul refused to stop and deputies pursued the car to Green Level Church Road and Pickett Branch Road where the driver and passenger jumped out of the Kia and ran near the Bexley at Triangle Park Apartments.

Alston Ridge elementary and middle schools were placed in a Code Yellow community lockdown while authorities searched for the two men, who were last seen running in the direction away from the schools. They eventually eluded law enforcement.

The sheriff's office told ABC11 that it does not believe there is any threat to the community, and deputies were still searching for the suspects.

The lockdown was lifted at 3:40 p.m. and the schools began releasing students for the day.

It wasn't immediately known why officers tried to make the initial traffic stop.

In a code yellow lockdown, all exterior doors of a school are locked, and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building. Students are permitted to move between classrooms and the school operates "business as usual" except for outside activities.

The sheriff's office advised that nearby residents should "remain vigilant" and dial 911 if they see any unusual activity. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call WCSO at (919) 856-6911.

