Durham dad has mission to stop cycle of violence

A quest to curb youth violence in Durham is a personal one for Elijah Pryor, whose own daughter was shot nearly three years ago.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- This is personal for Elijah Pryor.

"This is where I'm from, I'm from this sidewalk right here, it's where I was raised at right on these streets," he said. "I've been through a lot, seen a lot. I've seen a lot of friends lose their life, lot of friends in the penitentiary."

He's been through and then some himself. So has his daughter.

"Jamya is my daughter's name, she's doing great, she's working, she's in school," he said.

She was shot in December 2021. Someone opened fire on the car she was in along with several other teenagers and even two 12-year-olds.

Two teenagers were killed in the shooting that happened steps from McDougald Terrace where on Monday a 14 year old was hit by gunfire on Wabash Street.

"She tries to talk to the kids who are less fortunate and is still trying to direct them in a better path in the height of what she's been through," said Pryor, who is also trying to do anything he can to break that cycle of violence.

He said wants to teach young people etiquette in addition to cooking or construction classes or as he put it 'Whatever we need to do."

His plan is multi-faceted and helps children reflect on what they've seen. He feels this needs every single person's attention in Durham.

"Everyone is at stake because everyone has the responsibility in the city of Durham," he said. "Whether you're reporting on them, talking to them, whether mayors are mayoring to them, they are all our kids and we should treat them as such. They have a right without any harm coming to them, they have a right as a human being."