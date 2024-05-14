NC State Board of Elections urge voters to head to the polls for the second Republican primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some North Carolina voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide on the Republican primary run-offs.

Nearly 500,000 voters in Wake County are eligible to vote in the second primary. This includes registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters who voted Republican in the primary or did not cast a ballot in March.

Several key statewide contests are on the ballot, including:

Republican nomination lieutenant governor: Hal Weatherman, Jim O'Neill

Republican nomination for state auditor: Jack Clark, Dave Boliek

There is a runoff for the 13th congressional seat, including six counties and parts of Wake and Granville counties. It was supposed to be a heated race, but Kelley Daughtry dropped out after Former president Donald Trump endorsed Brad Knot.

North Carolina State Board of Elections recently shared that fewer than one percent of eligible voters have taken part in the second primary so far.

More than 1.8 million registered North Carolinians voted in the primary, a 24% turnout, according to a press release.

"There's still time to make your voice heard," Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, said. "All too often we see low voter turnout in second primary elections yet votes cast in these contests will decide the nominee in the Republican Party for the general election in these particular contests.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.