Durham County Manager Sowell presents proposed budget for 2024-25 fiscal year

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Manager Dr. Kimberly J. Sowell presented the proposed budget Monday for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The $955 million proposed budget includes a property tax increase and an increase in the Durham Public Schools budget.

Here's a breakdown by the numbers:

Property tax would go up by 3.25 cents. This would make a 3 percent increase in worker salaries possible.

The proposal also calls for an additional ten full-time equivalent positions.

The DPS budget will rise by $13 million. This is the fourth year that the amount has gone up by more than $10 million.

About $1 million would be earmarked for the Eviction Diversion Program.

$845,000 would go to the sheriff's office for operational needs.

The proposed budget is available for viewing on the county manager's website.