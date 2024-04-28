Hundreds of runners took part in the annual Socks and Undies 5K Rundie

The run helps raise money to clothe kids across the Triangle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people laced up their shoes in Durham and Raleigh Saturday for the annual Socks and Undie 5K Rundie.

The run -- sponsored by Raleigh-based non-profit Note in the Pocket -- helps raise money to clothe kids across the Triangle.

Dallas Bonavita, the executive director of Note in the Pocket, said it's important to get children the clothes and shoes they need.

"When children don't have this...they don't feel comfortable and confident in the classroom," she said, "and they don't do as well. When we provide clothes and shoes, it's a whole different world for them...it's better for them socially, emotionally, physically, and academically."

The Note in the Pocket's mission is to provide clothing to homeless and impoverished children and families.

Last year, the nonprofit helped over 50,000 people get the clothes and shoes they needed.