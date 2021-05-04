Mental Health Awareness Month: Resources

In the year since COVID-19 upended daily life, mental health struggles have skyrocketed. Often, the hardest action we can take on our mental health journey is the very first one: reaching out for the first time to a friend, walking into the first support group meeting, finding a therapist or calling a support line. It is time we all take care of our emotional wellbeing in the same way we tend to our physical health, before we reach a moment of crisis.
Mental Health Action Day
Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 20, during Mental Health Awareness Month, to drive the culture of mental health from awareness to action. We must take action now to meet the needs of our communities and identify opportunities to build long-term resilience. Action looks different for everyone, and Mental Health Action Day will encourage people to do what feels right for them. If you have concerns about your or someone else's mental health, please contact a medical professional or call 1-800-273-TALK(8255) for a free, confidential conversation.
Cultivating Meaning & Joy by Fostering Connections
Social support means having individuals to turn to in times of need or crisis to give you a broader focus, positive self-image and other benefits. Social support improves physical and mental health, enhances quality of life, and can provide a buffer against the adverse effects of stress and adverse life events.
Peer support: https://www.mentalhealthsf.org/peer-support-services/
Managing Illness Support Group: https://www.beyondmybattle.org/support-groups
Volunteer website: https://www.laworks.com/opportunity-calendar
Warmline: https://www.mentalhealthsf.org/peer-run-warmline/
Learn more:
https://www.takingcharge.csh.umn.edu/social-support
https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/social-support/art-20044445
https://greatergood.berkeley.edu/article/item/what_is_your_social_networking_style
Practicing Self-Compassion
Self-compassion includes remembering you are human (which means remembering that all humans suffer and are imperfect), accepting yourself at the present moment, and appreciating yourself not for your productivity, skill or beauty, but for your inherent worth.
Self-Compassion Exercises: https://self-compassion.org/category/exercises/
Mindfulness:
https://www.uclahealth.org/marc/
https://www.headspace.com/meditation/self-compassion
Grief:
https://www.helpguide.org/articles/grief/coping-with-grief-and-loss.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/stress-coping/grief-loss.html
https://www.nctsn.org/what-is-child-trauma/trauma-types/traumatic-grief
Mastering Fears
Fear and anxiety are associated with many mental health conditions. About 20% of adults in the United States experience symptoms of an anxiety disorder during any given year, and women tend to have these symptoms more often than men.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy:
https://www.psychologytools.com/self-help/what-is-cbt/
https://www.cbtthoughtdiary.com/
Books: https://www.helpforanxiety.com/self_help.html
Sleep, Meditation and Relaxation App: https://www.calm.com/
Living with Uncertainty: https://www.socialworker.com/feature-articles/field-placement/living-with-uncertainty/
Child Anxiety: https://carescenter.ucla.edu/
Mindful Gratitude & Savoring
Mindfulness means the practice of maintaining complete awareness of one's thoughts, emotions or experiences in the present moment without judgment. You can also use specific mindfulness techniques to intentionally add positive thoughts to your inner voice. This might increase the positive effects of mindfulness. Two examples are savoring and gratitude practices. Savoring and gratitude practices are associated with improved psychological well-being including increased life satisfaction, mood, happiness and positive emotions.
Mindfulness:
https://www.uclahealth.org/marc/
https://www.headspace.com/
Gratitude Journal Apps:
https://gratefulness.me/
https://www.cbtthoughtdiary.com/
Savoring:
https://www.happify.com/hd/savoring-makes-us-happier-infographic/
https://www.verywellmind.com/how-to-savor-the-moment-3144633
Other resources
Breaking the stigma of Mental Health
(NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness
NAMI Wake County provides support, education, and advocacy to individuals, families, and caregivers, living with mental health challenges, to lead better lives.
The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
Break the silence. Break the Cycle. Eradicating the stigma around mental health issues in the African-American community
Therapy for Black Men
Strength still needs support. Breaking the stigma that asking for help is a sign of weakness
Cultural impacts
NAMI Wake County
Culturally Competent Resources for various communities including African-American, LatinX, Asian, LGBTQ+, and youth.
El Futuro
Nonprofit outpatient clinic that provides comprehensive mental health services for Latino families in a bilingual environment of healing and hope.
American Society of Hispanic Psychiatry
Works to foster multidisciplinary collaborations in mental health treatment with a specific focus on LatinX propulations.
Therapy for LatinX
Database of therapists who either identify as LatinX or have worked closely with LatinX communities and understands their needs.
Asian Mental Health Collective
Non-profit organization with a mission to normalize and destigmatize metal health within the Asian community. Connects people to mental health providers based on where you live in the United States.
AAPI Journalists Therapy Relief Fund
Organized in collaboration with the Asian American Journalists Association, the Fund seeks to provide assistance for those within the AAPI community with financial support for mental wellness.
Asian Mental Health Project (AMHP)
Aims to educate and empower Asian communities in seeking mental healthcare
Black Emotional and Mental Health (BEAM)
BEAM is a training, movement building and grant making organization dedicated to the healing, wellness, and liberation of Black communities. BEAM envisions a world where there are no barriers to Black Healing.
Therapy for Black Girls
Online space encouraging the mental wellness of Black women and girls; referral tool to find a therapist in your area
Innopsych
Bringing healing to communities of color by changing the face and feel of therapy.
Safe Black Space
Addressing people of African ancestry's individual and community reactions to cultural and racial trauma.
Kids
Pandemic Crisis Services Response Coalition
Resources for Youth & Children
Guide for Parents of Asian/Asian American Adolescents
Provides knowledge and skills to effectively support AAPI youth during the steep rise in racial discrimination, harassment, and physical assaults during the pandemic.
NAMI Basics OnDemand
Free, 6-session education program for parents, caregivers and other family who provide care for youth aged 22 or younger experiencing mental health symptoms.
NAMI, Main Line PA
Resources for Children and Teens
Teens Health
Provides resources on mental health issues stemming from a number of topics affecting today's youth
Mindfulness for Teens
This website has resources to help teens use mindfulness to handle stress and includes apps to practice meditation and guided mediation recordings.
Licensed facilities for care (and crisis situations)
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Strategic Behavioral Center, Raleigh
Provides a structured, therapeutic and safe environment for those who require acute and residential care with psychiatric, mental, or behavioral challenges.
Ages 5-17
UNC Wakebrook
Crisis services available for children and adults by walk-in or telephone. Address: 107 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27610 Telephone number: 984-974-4830
Holly Hill Hospital:
Inpatient psychiatric services for children and adults.
Address for Adult Services: 3019 Falstaff Road, Raleigh, NC 27610 (rear of hospital)Telephone number: 919 250-7000
Address for Children/Adolescent Services: 201 Michael J. Smith Lane, Raleigh, NC 27610Telephone number: 919 250-7600
Triangle Springs Hospital:
Inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse programs.
Address: 10901 World Trade Boulevard Raleigh, NC 27617 Telephone number: 919-372-4408
Psychiatric Care for Geriatric Patients:
UNC Behavioral Health Services - Johnston Health.
Address: 509 N. Bright Leaf Blvd. Smithfield, NC 27577
Telephone number: 919-938-7540
Frontline/Essential/Healthcare workers
Therapy Aid Coalition
Provides pro-bono therapy for frontline health care professionals, including individual and group support.
Emotional PPE Project
Connects health care professionals with licensed mental health professionals who can help. This service is free and does not require insurance.
COVID Mental Health Support (Pandemic Crisis Services Response Coalition)
Offers free mental health support, searchable by area
911 At Ease International:
Provides access to free trauma-informed counseling for frontline responders and families, including police, fire, paramedics, emergency medical personnel and other essential agencies.
PeerRxMed
Free peer-to-peer program for physicians and other health care professionals offering support, connection, encouragement, resources and skill building for optimal well-being.
Physician Support Line:
Helps physicians and medical students navigate personal and professional challenges through a volunteer network of psychiatrists. Call 1-888-409-0141
American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress
Offers online support groups for emergency responders and health care workers.
NC providers: Ms. Sandra Brown, Mrs. Charlotte Moss, and Chaplain Jasper W. Hemphill, Jr.
The All Clear Foundation
Comprehensive resource database dedicated to improving the life expectancy and well-being of frontline responders and their families.
Nurse Groups
No cost, confidential videoconference group service for nurses to connect and process COVID-19 together
Disaster Response Assets Network (DRAN)
Free group support meetings for front line Healthcare and First Responders
You | ResponderStrong
Personal wellness tool for Emergency Responders, featuring personalized tips, tools, and advice from other responders to prioritize your well-being
Frontline Helpline: 1-866-676-7500
24/7 coverage with first responder call-takers
Safe Call Now: 1-206-459-3020
Crisis referral for public safety employees
Copline (Law Enforcement Only): 1-800-267-5463
Confidential line for Law Enforcement
Crisis Text Line:
Text BADGE to 741-741 for free 24/7 counselor support
SAFE Call Now: 206-459-3020
24/7 confidential crisis referral for First Responders & Families
Apps/Free Resources
Mobile Crisis Management Line: 877-626-1772
HopeLine Inc.
Trained volunteers offering confidential active listening for people in crisis
Call or Text: 919-231-4525 | 877-235-4525
NAMI HelpLine
Contact between 10 am and 8 pm ET at 800-950-6264 to access confidential, professional support. For immediate assistance, text "SCRUBS" to 741741 at any time.
Responder REL8 App
First Responder Peer Connect App. Available in Apple, Google, & FirstNet App Stores.
Moodfit App
Free mental health app with tools and insight to "shape up" your mood. Does not give access to professional help
Depression CBT Self-Help Guide App (Android devices only)
Free app providing education on depression. Gives best strategies for managing the symptoms and behaviors that can improve your mood.