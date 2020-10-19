Community & Events

North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2020 North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival has been canceled.

Organizers were disappointed but said they would not hold a festival this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and safety precautions surrounding large gatherings. The festival is planned for 2021 at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater.

"We waited as long as we could to make the call," said Amphitheater General Manager Taylor Traversari. "We had to factor in the time it takes to handcraft and ship the lanterns from China as well as set-up for the event. As much as we hate to do it, considering the current restrictions, we knew there was no way we could welcome the overwhelming crowds that attend each year."

In the spirit of the event, several lanterns will be displayed in downtown Cary during the holiday season.

More than 121,000 attended the festival in 2019. The lanterns are comprised of hundreds of parts and thousands of LED lights, charming North Carolinians since 2015.

"No one is more disappointed than us," said Traversari.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscaryholiday lightsholidaycoronaviruschinese lantern festival
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: In-person classes resume for some NC students
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
NC tattoo artist transforms lives of cancer patients
Harris reschedules canceled North Carolina visit
Ivanka Trump campaigning in Raleigh Tuesday
2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Durham on Sunday night
Show More
Joe Biden encourages early voting while in Durham
Company warns employees jobs could be in danger if Trump loses
Week gets off to foggy start, dry weather ahead
Christina Koch reflects on historic all-female spacewalk 1 year later﻿
2-year-old shot in the leg in Goldsboro; 17-year-old arrested
More TOP STORIES News