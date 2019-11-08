Now Open

Now Open: Weaver Street Market at The Dillon in downtown Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Weaver Street Market's first location in Wake County and fourth in the Triangle is now open at 404 West Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh's Warehouse District at The Dillon.

The natural food store is a co-op model that opened its first location in Carborro more than 30 years ago.

"We're a co-op, so we're owned by the people who shop in our stores and the people who work in our stores," explained Raleigh store manager Micki McCarthy.

"So, we are really committed to keeping the profits in the community and really helping to build and nurture the communities where we are located," she added.

Weaver St. Market offers locally sourced products and daily prepared fresh food alongside a 200 seat cafe.

The store validates one hour of parking in the Dillion parking deck for customers who make a purchase of $10.00 or more. The co-op also offers workshops and Sunday brunch with live music from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighnow openfoodraleigh newsgrocery store
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NOW OPEN
Now Open: Tin Roof Raleigh, a live music joint
New restaurant opens in North Hills
Now Open: Gamers Geekery & Tavern Cary
Now Open: Dove & Olive retail cafe and lounge in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother charged after unrestrained 5-year-old dies in Fayetteville wreck
Man charged after making threat in Fayetteville Tech classroom
Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning
Raleigh pedestrian killed, driver charged with DWI
Gov. Cooper vetoes 4 bills, including pay raises for teachers
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
City of Durham wants your feedback on scooters
Show More
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
Man killed in crash involving 4 vehicles on Hammond Road identified
Boss lets workers carry guns after terrifying robbery
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
More TOP STORIES News