RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Weaver Street Market's first location in Wake County and fourth in the Triangle is now open at 404 West Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh's Warehouse District at The Dillon.
The natural food store is a co-op model that opened its first location in Carborro more than 30 years ago.
"We're a co-op, so we're owned by the people who shop in our stores and the people who work in our stores," explained Raleigh store manager Micki McCarthy.
"So, we are really committed to keeping the profits in the community and really helping to build and nurture the communities where we are located," she added.
Weaver St. Market offers locally sourced products and daily prepared fresh food alongside a 200 seat cafe.
The store validates one hour of parking in the Dillion parking deck for customers who make a purchase of $10.00 or more. The co-op also offers workshops and Sunday brunch with live music from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Now Open: Weaver Street Market at The Dillon in downtown Raleigh
NOW OPEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News