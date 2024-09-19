RDU unveils 3 new restaurants in airport's Terminal 2

Airport officials said even more places to eat are in the works.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport unveiled three new places to grab a bite Wednesday.

Crawford's Genuine is a sit-down restaurant from noted Raleigh chef Scott Crawford, a five-time James Beard Award nominee.

Crawford was on hand Wednesday as the media got a first look at the new establishments.

Black and White Coffee Roasters was started by two baristas in the Triangle.

And Carolina Craft, which serves locally sourced tapas-style food, wine and North Carolina craft beer.

The restaurants are in Terminal 2.

The president and CEO of the Raleigh Durham Airport Authority said more restaurants are in the pipeline.

"We want to provide new food and beverage options for our customers, and that's what you're starting to see come on board," said Michael Landguth. "But we're also under construction for 10 more new units as well. So, eventually by 2025, well, 13 new food and beverage restaurants for our customers to enjoy as we continue to expand and grow, provide them lots of opportunities to enjoy the great things that are occurring right here in RDU and in our local community from a food and beverage standpoint."

