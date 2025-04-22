Man fatally shoots himself while being served a warrant in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. -- A man fatally shot himself in the small town of Castalia as U.S. Marshals were trying to serve a warrant.

Castalia is about 30 minutes outside of Rocky Mount and an hour northeast from Raleigh.

The shooting took place on Crabtree Lane just off Highway 58.

An investigation has been taking place for about two hours.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a suspect fatally shot himself while U.S. marshals were trying to serve an out-of-state warrant.

The details surrounding the warrant have not been released at this time.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office plans to hold a press conference on the shooting at 1:30 p.m.

