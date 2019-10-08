Popular horse-drawn carriage tours return to Fayetteville after summer lull

The Historic Tours of Olde Fayetteville give participants a look at the rich history of the city including: the Colonial, Civil War, and Revolutionary Periods.
Tour guides enlighten locals and visitors as horses pull them across the city in a limousine wagon.
Hank Parfitt is a committee member with the Cool Spring Downtown District. He says the now 3-year tour has continued to grow in popularity.
"There were interesting characters in our past, and so, we tell those stories as well," Parfitt said.
Though historically accurate, Parfitt said guides try to bring some more levity to the topics they discuss.
"They explain what the connect is and even the connections to what else was happening in that time period in North Carolina and in the nation," Parfitt said.
The year-round tour is offered every third Saturday of the month; however, organizers had to put those on pause during the scorching temperatures this summer.
"Because we are very concerned about the equine safety. We don't let the horses pull the wagon when it's too hot," Parfitt added.
Parfitt says there will be five tours on October 19 between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
You can call the Cool Spring Downtown District's office 910-223-1089 to reserve your tickets or buy them online.
Ticket information:
- $25 for adults
- $20 with Military ID
- $15 for children younger than 12
- Free for children younger than 5