Community & Events

Raleigh bakeries prepare hundreds of king cakes for Fat Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

The week of Fat Tuesday is an extremely busy one at bakeries that sell king cake.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The week of Fat Tuesday is an extremely busy one at bakeries that sell king cake, the signature baked good of Carnival season in New Orleans.

The cakes are sold between January 6, also known as King's Day or Twelfth Night, and Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday and Lenten season, which for many Christians is a period of fasting and reflection ahead of Easter.

ABC11 stepped into one of the Raleigh bakeries, Great Harvest Bread Company, which becomes a king cake factory leading up to Fat Tuesday, to find out some fun facts about these colorful cakes and the traditions that go with them.

Great Harvest Bread Company is still taking King Cake orders beyond Fat Tuesday for weekend parties.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighmardi grascake
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
38 dogs seized from Fuquay-Varina home, some available for adoption
Bond raised to $1M for man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
Troubleshooter helps Wake County man get refund from tax mistake
Grassroots effort aims to make Raleigh future home of MLB team
Retired RPD Officer with Multiple Sclerosis without wheelchair, van following hit-and-run crash
Duke says Zion Williamson will not play against Wake Forest tonight
Show More
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, attorney says
3 rare river otters reportedly stolen from NC animal sanctuary
First flower field blooms at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
North Carolina coast sees surprise March snowfall
More TOP STORIES News