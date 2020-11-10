Raleigh Christmas Parade: Performances include Train, Meghan Trainor and local American Idol contestant Franklin Boone

The 2-hour special starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 21.

A gold iPhone 12 Pro

A complete professional Christmas light package for your home from NCChristmasLights.com

A DJ station from Disney's DCapella music group

This year's hottest toy, an animatronic "The Child" toy (aka Baby Yoda) from Disney's The Mandalorian

Spotify gift cards

Grand prize: 2-carat diamond pendant necklace from Raleigh Diamond Fine Jewelry

It's the 76th annual ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration presented by Shop Local Raleigh. Not since World War II has the parade taken a break, but this year it will look a LOT different from the past. Because of COVID-19 guidelines, there will not be a traditional parade rolling down Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. However, there will be more than 75 business spotlights and performances that you can watch from the comfort of your own home.It will feature new Christmas music fromThe celebration will include local performances byand so much more. Don't miss, as he plots to stop Christmas from coming! You'll get holiday safety tips from WakeMed Children's Hospital and a special performance at Ruggero Piano.Viewers will also have the chance to win great prizes just by watching for the Secret Santa Word. Those include:So grab a cup of hot chocolate and your favorite Christmas jammies, and join us for the celebration. Watch it live on ABC11 at 10 a.m. on November 21. It will also be available on the ABC11 North Carolina app for your connected TV throughout the holiday season so your family can enjoy the performances anytime. The entire parade celebration will also re-air on ABC11 on Christmas Day.