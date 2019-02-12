COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Santa & Friends' deliver special Valentine's blankets to nursing homes in NC

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of nursing home residents in North Carolina will receive special handmade Valentines.

By
Hundreds of nursing home residents in North Carolina will receive special handmade Valentines, hand-delivered by Santa & Friends.

The nonprofit works to spread Christmas magic all year with several ministries.



"These blankets, whether they were knitted or crocheted or sewn, they've all been sewn with love," explained Mrs. Claus, who runs the non-profit with Santa.

"There's probably more than two dozen folks that have helped to make these blankets. One auxiliary group got together and took their machines and had a ladies day and made about 50 blankets that day," she said.

This is the first year for the blanket delivery.

Santa & Friends became a nonprofit in 2000 and has carried out several ministries throughout the year. The ministries included providing 2,000 gifts for children for Christmas, providing backpacks for the homeless, and providing book bags for students.

In addition, a Memory Baby Ministry delivered life-like baby dolls to Alzheimer's and dementia patients.

"I love it. I just have such a passion for helping people and this is my life story," explained Mrs. Claus. "To be able to help someone and touch somebody, and this ministry has given me the opportunity to do that," she said.

Volunteers will help Santa & Friends deliver the blankets and Valentine's bears to nursing homes in Central North Carolina during weekends in February.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnonprofitgood samaritancommunityvalentine's dayNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Black History Month: Spike Lee
Garner Road Community Center seeking partners to help keep building thriving
Black History Month: Everett B. Ward
North Carolina boys stop playing to honor raising of US flag
More Community & Events
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News