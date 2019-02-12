'Santa & Friends' deliver special Valentine's blankets to nursing homes in NC

The nonprofit works to spread Christmas magic all year with several ministries.
"These blankets, whether they were knitted or crocheted or sewn, they've all been sewn with love," explained Mrs. Claus, who runs the non-profit with Santa.
"There's probably more than two dozen folks that have helped to make these blankets. One auxiliary group got together and took their machines and had a ladies day and made about 50 blankets that day," she said.
This is the first year for the blanket delivery.
Santa & Friends became a nonprofit in 2000 and has carried out several ministries throughout the year. The ministries included providing 2,000 gifts for children for Christmas, providing backpacks for the homeless, and providing book bags for students.
In addition, a Memory Baby Ministry delivered life-like baby dolls to Alzheimer's and dementia patients.
"I love it. I just have such a passion for helping people and this is my life story," explained Mrs. Claus. "To be able to help someone and touch somebody, and this ministry has given me the opportunity to do that," she said.
Volunteers will help Santa & Friends deliver the blankets and Valentine's bears to nursing homes in Central North Carolina during weekends in February.