SC police officer stops to throw football with child playing alone

SC Officer stop to play football with child playing alone

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WTVD) --
A police officer in Summerville, South Carolina noticed a little boy playing football alone in his front yard, so he decided to stop and throw the pigskin with him.

Officer Bilancione was captured on surveillance camera outside of the home.

He stopped his cruiser and got out to play.


"My son was throwing the football up to himself in the yard and your officer noticed and stopped to play for a couple minutes. This made my sons day and I wanted this officer to know.... he rocks," the boy's dad said.
