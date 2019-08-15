Tickets go on sale for Durham 150 closing ceremony

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tickets for the Durham 150 closing ceremony go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at the Durham Performing Arts Center.
The closing ceremony will be the culminating event of Durham 150--the official yearlong commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Durham's incorporation as a city.
At the ceremony you can expect to explore the history of the Bull City through narration, video, live performances and music.
Tickets are available online or at DPAC's ticketing office.
