Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event

'Women That Care' nonprofit group gives backpacks to children in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The non-profit group 'Women That Care' hosted their third annual back to school event for underprivileged kids.

The event was held at the Worthdale Community Center. A representative for the group said nearly 300 backpacks, as well as lunch, were provided to the students who attended.

The group's founder, Myra Bradley, grew up in Worthdale as a single parent.

"My children grew up in Worthdale. And so I wanted to come back to the community that I grew up in and give back to the children that are here," she said.

Items from Sunday's event will be donated to area shelters.

The group's website says the following: "We are women of noble character making a difference. Our mission as women that care (WTC) is to serve, nurture, support, encourage and to be a resource center for those in need."

To learn more, visit their website here.
