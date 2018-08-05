Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The non-profit group 'Women That Care' hosted their third annual back to school event for underprivileged kids.
The event was held at the Worthdale Community Center. A representative for the group said nearly 300 backpacks, as well as lunch, were provided to the students who attended.
The group's founder, Myra Bradley, grew up in Worthdale as a single parent.
"My children grew up in Worthdale. And so I wanted to come back to the community that I grew up in and give back to the children that are here," she said.
Items from Sunday's event will be donated to area shelters.
The group's website says the following: "We are women of noble character making a difference. Our mission as women that care (WTC) is to serve, nurture, support, encourage and to be a resource center for those in need."
