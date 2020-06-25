Wake County continuing to serve meals to students during COIVD-19

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now into the summer, Wake County is continuing to help families put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county is providing resources for children to get access to meals during the summer months. Students 18 and under can pick up meals at various schools, churches and apartment complexes throughout the county Monday through Friday.
Here's a list of some sites for lunch and breakfast pickup from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., Raleigh
Rogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, Raleigh
Creech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, Garner
Wendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, Wendell
Zebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., Zebulon
Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Drive, Raleigh
Briarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., Cary
Pine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-Varina
PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Drive, Raleigh
Northern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake Forest
Washington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Drive, Raleigh
Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh
The Oaks Apartments, 590 Lipscomb Court, Raleigh
Casa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, Raleigh
Juniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, Raleigh
Bugg Elementary School, 825 Cooper Road, Raleigh
Dillard Elementary School, 5018 Dillard Drive, Raleigh
Fox Road Elementary School, 7101 Fox Road, Raleigh
Fuller Elementary School, 806 Calloway Drive, Raleigh
Hodge Road Elementary School, 2218 Mingo Bluff Blvd., Knightdale
Baileywick Elementary School, 9425 Baileywick Road, Raleigh
Reedy Creek Elementary School, 930 Reedy Creek Road, Cary
Forestville Elementary School, 100 Lawson Ridge Road, Knightdale
Knightdale Elementary School, 109 Ridge St., Knightdale
Athens Drive High School, 1420 Athens Drive, Raleigh
Hunter Elementary School, 1018 E. Davie St., Raleigh
Rolesville Middle School, 4700 Burlington Mills Road, Rolesville
Rolesville High School, 1099 E. Young St., Rolesville
Smith Elementary School, 1101 Maxwell Drive, Raleigh
Brentwood Elementary School, 3426 Ingram Drive, Raleigh
Cary Elementary School, 400 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
Sanford Creek Elementary School, 701 Granite Falls Blvd., Rolesville
Wendell Elementary School, 3355 Wendell Blvd., Wendell
Lunch and dinner can be picked up at the below sites:
First United Methodist, 117 S. Academy St., Cary (Mon.-Fri., 12:15-1:15 p.m.)
Chatham Forest Apartments, 880 Glendale Drive, Cary (Tues. and Thur., 6:30-7:30 p.m.)
Apex First Baptist, 419 S. Salem St., Apex (Mon.-Fri.., 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sat. and Sun., noon-1 p.m.)
Arbors at Cary Apartments, 200 Wrenn Drive, Cary (Mon.-Thur., 6-7 p.m.)
Crosstimber Apartments, 900 Golden Horseshoe Circle, Morrisville (Mon.-Fri., noon-1 p.m.)
Holly Springs United Methodist, 108 Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs (Mon.-Thur., 6:30-7:30 p.m.)
Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary (Sat. and Sun., noon-1 p.m.)
Wilson Temple UMC, 1023 Oberlin Road, Raleigh (Sat. and Sun., noon-1 p.m.)
Arella Cary Apartments, 101 Harlon Court, Cary (Tues.-Thur., 5:30-7:30 p.m.)
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Carver Center, 948 Morphus Bridge Road, Wendell (Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Chatham Estates Mobile Home Community, 701 E. Chatham St., Cary (Mon.-Fri., 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
Shangri-La Mobile Home Community, 811 Chickadee Lane, Apex (Mon.-Fri., 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sat., noon-1 p.m.)
More information about food pantries, mobile food markets and emergency food boxes are available on the Wake County website.
Wake County Public School System administrators are set to make recommendations for reopening the district by June 30. Gov. Roy Cooper is set to make an announcement by July 1 with his recommendations for districts.
On Wednesday, Gov. Cooper announced Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan will be delayed for at least three more weeks. The "Safer At Home" Executive Order, which was due to expire on June 26, will now be in effect through the July 4 holiday and expire July 17.
