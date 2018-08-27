COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Why are Cary trees wearing tutus? It's all in the name of art

EMBED </>More Videos

It's all part of a fun art exhibit.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Ever since crowds descended on downtown Cary for the annual Cary Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival, many have been asking about something unusual that caught their eye -- tutus in the trees lining Academy Street.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Turns out, the fabric banded high around tree trunks is an art installation by Helen Lessick, called The Arbor Anime, meaning Dance of the Trees.

Lessick's website says 'the fabric sculptures, tree branches, and tree trunks move in the breeze, and make visible the slow and stately dance of living trees.'

It's part of the Town of Cary's Academy Street Artwork Projects, a collection of installations from six artists who played on this year's theme of "Music, Dance, and Poetry."

The streetscape artwork was installed in June and will stay through November 2019.

The Town paid the group of artists $16,000 from its cultural arts/public art budget. Town staff will perform regular inspections and maintenance. Since the tutu installment is more fragile, it may need to be removed sooner than next November if damaged by inclement weather.

"It's another way for people to find new and different things when they come to downtown Cary," said Lyman Collins, Cary's Cultural Arts Manager. "Part of what makes us human is to look at things that make us ask, why? Well, why not?"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsartentertainmentwake county newsCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
2018 North Carolina State Fair releases concert lineup
Cumberland County Fair 2018: Dates and events announced
Goodyear blimp comes to Fayetteville
From victims to victory: 2 burglarized Raleigh churches unite for good cause
More Community & Events
Top Stories
22 animals inside Fuquay-Varina home at center of animal neglect case
NCDOT sets schedule for public input on I-440 interchange improvements
Durham home damaged by fire after lightning strike
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Part of Guess Road in Durham closed after car hits power pole
Judges rule NC Congressional map still unlawful with partisan bias
Jacksonville Shooting Victims: What we know about those shot, killed
Warrants: Photo shows Raleigh swim coach kissing victim in back of car
Show More
Fayetteville woman 'had feeling' she was going to win $200,000 lottery prize
Driver waving machete at deputy prompts pursuit in Johnston County
Raleigh woman convicted after trying to feed body to alligators
Final message from Senator John McCain
Raleigh home invasion ends with police chase, crash in downtown Durham
More News