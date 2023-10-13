Community extends support, resources to soldiers if deployed to Israel-Hamas conflict

Leaders in the Sandhills' military community want active-duty service members to know that aid is available if they're deployed for the Israel-Hamas conflict.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leaders in the military community are stepping up, saying servicemembers at Fort Liberty have resources and support if they're deployed to the Middle East due to Israel's conflict with Hamas.

"I think I can speak for all of us when I say that we are all feeling the weight of this conflict," said Lisa Eggebeen, the regional director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Fayetteville. "But we especially know that even more so, oftentimes our military families feel the weight of this."

The Biden Administration has announced its full support to Israel--deploying the US's largest carrier group to the region. But the National Security Council says there are no active plans or intentions to send US troops to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Still, some in the military community around Fort Liberty acknowledge that service members there could be deployed as well.

Leaders in the Sandhills' military community want active-duty service members to know that aid is available if they're deployed for the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"In our relief programs, we can help people out with some of their financial expenses if they're struggling with it. Or just to our general context through the different veterans organizations that exist within the Fort Liberty area...if they have specific needs and there's a specific organization that could provide that need, we can help those families connect with them," said Commander Jim Morris of VFW 10630.

"What families often need while the service member is gone is not a lot of resources, but they need, like some socialization, they need to be able to meet a community and connect with other family members and host events. And those are things also that we offer outside of financial assistance or employment or education opportunities," said Al Lampkins, the Fayetteville Community Network Director of Veterans Bridge Home.

Also, the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone offers counseling for couples and families.

"We are always available to provide help and support. We see ages birth and beyond. So not only serving our service members and our veterans but additionally, our military family members," Eggebeen said.

Veterans told ABC11 they enjoy helping military families going through what they once experienced.

"I just like to connect with them because it reminds me of my own time. And I miss a lot of times the camaraderie that you have while you're active duty or living at a military installation," Morris said.

"I find it rewarding now, being on the back end and being able to provide some of the same assistance that was provided to my family when I deployed," Lampkins said.