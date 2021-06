EMBED >More News Videos There are Knicks fans, and then there's Anthony Donahue. He's been to every home game for more than 20 years-but it's not just his love of the game that keeps him going.

NEW YORK -- What's your favorite thing about summer? Whether it's taking the perfect vacation, heading to the beach, visiting a carnival, riding a roller coaster, or just chowing down at a BBQ, everyone has something they love about summer.But what about the people who truly make summer legendary? We've found a few you may recognize!On this week's episode of Localish Legends, meet a skee-baller in Brooklyn going for gold, fair folks in Fresno with a passion for spreading cheer, a beach club in Houston bringing summer fun to disabled pups, a ringmaster in L.A. with incredible skills, and even a real-life mermaid named Cookie!Who do you think should win the title of summer's ultimate Localish Legend?