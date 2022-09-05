White supremacists launch threats after bulldozing of Confederate monument, Enfield mayor says

Weeks after a town mayor livestreamed the toppling of a Confederate monument in his own town, he's now calling for an investigation.

Mayor Mondale Robinson said he and other community members have been receiving threats from white supremacists since the monument was bulldozed on Aug. 21.

Robinson is scheduled to make a public statement about the threats Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The Confederate monument in question was established in 1928 to honor Confederate soldiers and veterans of World War One.

In the years after it's dedication, inscriptions have been added to honor veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War.

According to The Daily Herald, the town's board of commissioners voted 4-1 to remove the statue on Aug. 15. Still, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation told ABC11 it was looking into what happened at the request of the town's police chief and district attorney.

Robinson said the monuments initial purpose was to honor Confederate soldiers. He said despite added inscriptions after its initial dedication, the main purpose behind the monument was to honor a cause that Enfield does not support.