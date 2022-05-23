Congresswoman announces $3 million for strollway between Chavis, Dix parks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two parks and a ton of history in between."This is a great day because we've been talking about this for many years," said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.Congresswoman Deborah Ross announced $3 million in funding for the South Park Heritage Walk and the Chavis-Dix Strollway."The Strollway will connect communities in a fun, safe way that encourages us to get outdoors and spend more time with our friends, families and neighbors," Ross said.The project will connect southwest and southeast Raleigh. People will be able to bike or walk the mile and a half between the two parks, all while learning about the historic significance of sites throughout Raleigh."Most importantly, the project will also celebrate pieces of Raleigh's history that often go untold and unrecognized," Ross said.Lifelong resident Carmen Cauthen said she is excited for future generations."Just to be able to connect all of this because people are hungry now. They're hungry for history. They're hungry for knowing the truth behind what they've been told," Cauthen said.Officials said that within the next two years, you'll be able to bike or walk between the two historic parks.