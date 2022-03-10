everyday heroes

Weather Master and ABC 11 Everyday Hero Contest, Spring 2022

Nominate an everyday educator, frontline, or military hero for a chance to win a brand new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system for their residence!
Submit a short write-up telling us why the "everyday hero" deserves to win -- this could be yourself or someone else!


Prize proudly supplied by Weather Master Heating & Air Conditioning, who has been serving North Carolina communities since 1977.

Contest Entry Details: The Contest entry period begins at 12 am ET on Monday, March 21, 2022, through Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET. For the official rules, visit: https://abc11.com/rules-winners/

